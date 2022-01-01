Burritos in Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock restaurants that serve burritos

Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Burrito BOWL$13.00
Fish Burrito BOWL$14.75
More about Four Cafe
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
