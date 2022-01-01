Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Eagle Rock

Go
Eagle Rock restaurants
Toast

Eagle Rock restaurants that serve caesar salad

Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$13.00
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Eagle Rock

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad Wrap$13.00
Caesar Salad Wrap- Romaine Lettuce, Baby Kale, Cherry tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing, Sourdough Croutons in a Spinach Wrap
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Eagle Rock

Map

Map

