Chicken sandwiches in
Eagle Rock
/
Los Angeles
/
Eagle Rock
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Eagle Rock restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
Avg 4.3
(1279 reviews)
Jerk Chicken SANDWICH
$14.25
More about Four Cafe
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
