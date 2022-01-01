Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock restaurants
Eagle Rock restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Chicken SANDWICH$14.25
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

