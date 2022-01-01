Cornbread in Eagle Rock
Eagle Rock restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Four Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Side of 3 Cornbread
|$1.50
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Eagle Rock
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Eagle Rock
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Side Cornbread & Honeybutter
|$4.00
|Hilltop Chili & Cornbread
|$13.00
Hilltop Chili and Cornbread- Homemade Beyond Meat Chili, Diced Sweet Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Served with Cornbread and Honey Butter (Vegetarian)
Chef Suggestion: Avocado $2.50 Sour Cream $.50