Cornbread in Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock restaurants
Eagle Rock restaurants that serve cornbread

Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Side of 3 Cornbread$1.50
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Eagle Rock

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Cornbread & Honeybutter$4.00
Hilltop Chili & Cornbread$13.00
Hilltop Chili and Cornbread- Homemade Beyond Meat Chili, Diced Sweet Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Served with Cornbread and Honey Butter (Vegetarian)
Chef Suggestion: Avocado $2.50 Sour Cream $.50
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Eagle Rock

