Hot chocolate in Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock restaurants
Eagle Rock restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Eagle Rock

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

Hot Chocolate$4.50
Rick dark chocolate with notes of Vanilla made with the milk of your choice.
Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)$4.00
Hot chocolate with milk of your choice served at a safe kids temperature.
Mexican Hot Chocolate$6.00
Our house made Mexican chocolate brings together the authentic Mexican Hot Chocolate with notes of pure Cacao, Ancho Chili, Ginger, Clove, Salt and a touch of sweetness. This is made with the milk of your choice and is also a great non caffeinated beverage.
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

Hot Chocolate$4.00
