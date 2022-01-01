East Hollywood American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in East Hollywood
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
Popular items
Crispy Rice Salad
$9.00
Brown rice, canola oil, sea salt, black pepper, ginger, lemon juice, persian cucumbers, mint, cilantro, scallions, lacto-fermented jalapeno sauce (jalapeño, kosher salt, distilled white vinegar), fried egg (butter, EVOO/canola)
The Islander (Breakfast Sandwich)
$13.00
A very satisfying breakfast sandwich featuring a house-made Hawaiian bun, sheeted egg, chicken sausage, arugula, and Sqirl's "Mac sauce." Upgrade to a Chef's Choice by adding Swiss cheese, or, if you're feeling jazzed, choose our notorious Island Time option which includes a double patty and Swiss (zOMG!). And for all you herbivores, the vegetarian option with halloumi and avocado is just as fun!
Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl
$9.50
Kokuho Rose brown rice, sea salt, EVOO, sorrel, lemon juice, dill, preserved meyer lemon (lemons & salt), watermelon radish, lacto-fermented jalapeno sauce (jalapeno, kosher salt, distilled white vinegar), sheep's milk feta, poached egg, fleur de sel, black pepper. *Photo shown with bacon, kale and avocado added--we call this "the fixings." :)
Melody Wine Bar
751 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles
Popular items
Jean-Pierre Robinot, L'Ange Vin les Vignes de le Regard 2018
$51.00
On Premise $92.00 / Loire. Pineau D'Aunis.
Domaine Celine et Laurent Tripoz Pouilly-Loche 1ere Reserve 2018
$38.00
On Premise $70.00 / Pouilly-Loche. Chardonnay. A humble and pure chardonnay from husband and wife team. A true classic
Bruno Schueller 'Cuvee Particuliere' Gewurztraminer 2020
$29.00
On Premise $58.00 / Alsace.