Chicken salad in East Hollywood

East Hollywood restaurants
East Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

KEN'S RAMEN

775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ken’s Chicken Salad$7.00
Pulled Jidori Chicken Breast tossed in a creamy spicy tahini vinaigrette, served chilled over a bed of lemon cucumber salad
Allergens: sesame, onion, soy, chili
Spicy Chicken Salad Bun$5.00
Chilled pulled Jidori chicken breast, spicy tahini, ponzu, cucumbers, scallion, cilantro, Ken's spread
Allergens: sesame, capsicum, chili, gluten, pepper, onion
More about KEN'S RAMEN
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SA: Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
Napa Cabbage, Mary's Chicken, BBQ Pepita Ranch, Crunchy Quinoa, pickled Onions, marinated black beans, and buttermilk queso.
(Pre-packaged and ready to go! Sorry no mods!
SA: Chicken Tahini Salad$8.00
Our no-mayo chicken salad with Mary's organic chicken, our housemade sunflower tahini, chopped herbs and preserved Meyer lemon. 8 oz
6.5 oz
More about SQIRL

