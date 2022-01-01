Chicken salad in East Hollywood
East Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken salad
KEN'S RAMEN
775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles
|Ken’s Chicken Salad
|$7.00
Pulled Jidori Chicken Breast tossed in a creamy spicy tahini vinaigrette, served chilled over a bed of lemon cucumber salad
Allergens: sesame, onion, soy, chili
|Spicy Chicken Salad Bun
|$5.00
Chilled pulled Jidori chicken breast, spicy tahini, ponzu, cucumbers, scallion, cilantro, Ken's spread
Allergens: sesame, capsicum, chili, gluten, pepper, onion
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|SA: Southwest Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Napa Cabbage, Mary's Chicken, BBQ Pepita Ranch, Crunchy Quinoa, pickled Onions, marinated black beans, and buttermilk queso.
(Pre-packaged and ready to go! Sorry no mods!
|SA: Chicken Tahini Salad
|$8.00
Our no-mayo chicken salad with Mary's organic chicken, our housemade sunflower tahini, chopped herbs and preserved Meyer lemon. 8 oz
6.5 oz