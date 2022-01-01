Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in East Hollywood

East Hollywood restaurants
East Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Bé Ù

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Another Cluckin' Chicken Sandwich$9.00
This special sandwich developed by Kitchen Manager Adrian Samayoa features our popcorn chicken with a red and white sesame cabbage slaw, spicy aioli, cucumber spears, chiffonade perilla, peppermint, and spearmint, and jalapeño slices. Crunchy w/ a refreshing kick!!
More about Bé Ù
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tahini Sandwich$13.00
Sqirl's chicken tahini salad featuring our housemade sunflower tahini and preserved Meyer lemon on baguette with market lettuce. A true tangy delight in every bite!
More about SQIRL
Item pic

TACOS

HomeState

4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (4978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños
More about HomeState

