Chicken sandwiches in East Hollywood
East Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Bé Ù
Bé Ù
557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Another Cluckin' Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
This special sandwich developed by Kitchen Manager Adrian Samayoa features our popcorn chicken with a red and white sesame cabbage slaw, spicy aioli, cucumber spears, chiffonade perilla, peppermint, and spearmint, and jalapeño slices. Crunchy w/ a refreshing kick!!
More about SQIRL
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Chicken Tahini Sandwich
|$13.00
Sqirl's chicken tahini salad featuring our housemade sunflower tahini and preserved Meyer lemon on baguette with market lettuce. A true tangy delight in every bite!