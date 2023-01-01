Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in East Hollywood

Go
East Hollywood restaurants
Toast

East Hollywood restaurants that serve cornbread

St. Anne's Cafeteria image

 

St. Anne's Cafeteria

155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cornbread$1.95
More about St. Anne's Cafeteria
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
All American Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread Crackers$7.00
Classic favorites the way Grandma made them... Slow baked with wholesome ingredients, nothing artificial! If you enjoy a delicious cornbread with a kick, you'll love these spicy Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread crackers. Made with real cheese and real butter, these crispy crackers are perfect for pairing with a smooth cream cheese or enjoying as a satisfying snack all on their own!
More about SQIRL

Browse other tasty dishes in East Hollywood

Beef Stew

Pies

Vietnamese Coffee

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Stew

Turkey Clubs

French Toast

Map

More near East Hollywood to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Echo Park

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Westchester

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Palms

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Little Tokyo

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston