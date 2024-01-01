Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in East Hollywood

East Hollywood restaurants
East Hollywood restaurants that serve pies

Bé Ù - 557 N Hoover St

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Weekend Special!! Slice of Apple Pie w/ Crumble Top$8.00
Bé Ù’s first dessert offering is a slice of apple pie with oat & almond crumble top. Side of freshly whipped cream!! We use 3 types of organic apples (Pink Ladies, Fujis, and Granny Smiths) and pack it with 9 apples total!! Crusty oats & sliced almonds crumble top. Side of hand whipped cream :) Very Limited Supply so please one per order. Happy Weekend FAM!!
SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

Pie: Strawberry Apricot W/ Oat Streusel$8.00
