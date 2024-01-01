Pies in East Hollywood

Bé Ù’s first dessert offering is a slice of apple pie with oat & almond crumble top. Side of freshly whipped cream!! We use 3 types of organic apples (Pink Ladies, Fujis, and Granny Smiths) and pack it with 9 apples total!! Crusty oats & sliced almonds crumble top. Side of hand whipped cream :) Very Limited Supply so please one per order. Happy Weekend FAM!!

