Echo Park restaurants you'll love

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • POKE
SUSTAINABOWL
8338 Lincoln Ave, Los Angeles
|Hello Dubai
Spicy! Moroccan goodness with Yellow Curried Rice, Pomegranate Seeds, Pomegranate Molasses, Crunchy Chickpeas and Micro-Mint topped with Fresh Strawberries.
|Get in my Belly
Avocado base topped in scraped fish belly mixed with Gochujang and Aji Amarillo, Passion Fruit, Hearts of Palm, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Seaweed Salad, Crispy Garlic, and Crispy Shallots served on a bed of Coconut Rice
|ORIGINAL ACAI
|$10.95
Amazonian Palm Berry w/ sunflower butter, banana, goji berries, seasonal berries, seasonal fruits, coconut flakes, chia seeds, cocoa nibs, protein clusters.
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza
1818 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|HALF Pepperoni
|$12.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
|HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto, Jalapeno
|$15.00
pineapple slices
thinly sliced prosciutto
jalapeno
mozzarella
fontina
extra virgin olive oil
|HALF Fennel Sausage
|$15.00
roasted fennel
housemade sausage
goat cheese
mozzarella
fontina
Tilda
1507 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles
|Domaine Glinavos Paleokerisio '19
|$19.00
A unique and instantly lovable traditional wine from Ioannina, Greece. Semi-sparkling and very orange. Layers and layers of flavors, with kombucha funk, baking spices, and a nutty finish. Varietals are Debina, an indigenous white grape, combined with a small percentage of the red variety Vlahiko. Fun, versatile, and bottled in the most charming 500mL vessel you ever did see.
|Meinklang Prosa Frizzante Rosé '20
|$18.00
|Jumping Juice Sunset Field Blend '21
|$27.00