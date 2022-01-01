Echo Park restaurants you'll love

A unique and instantly lovable traditional wine from Ioannina, Greece. Semi-sparkling and very orange. Layers and layers of flavors, with kombucha funk, baking spices, and a nutty finish. Varietals are Debina, an indigenous white grape, combined with a small percentage of the red variety Vlahiko. Fun, versatile, and bottled in the most charming 500mL vessel you ever did see.

