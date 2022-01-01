Fairfax American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fairfax
More about Picnic Society by Gwen
Picnic Society by Gwen
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grilled Branzino
|$26.00
Grilled Branzino Fennel Salad, Lemon
|Crudite
|$10.00
Crudite, Green Goddess Dip
|Lobster Roll
|$24.00
Lobster Roll, Pink Peppercorn Aioli, Celery, Potato Chips
More about The Village Idiot
CHICKEN WINGS
The Village Idiot
7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Popular items
|Mac n Cheese
|$11.00
Gemelli Pasta, white cheddar, grana padano, crisy shallots
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
Vegan patty, sharp cheddar, sweet pickle, shredded lettuce, melted onion, thousand island, potato bun
-fries sold separately-
|Bangers & Mash
|$16.00
grilled pork & chicken sausage, yukon mash, onion gravy
More about Umami Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Impossible Classic Burger
|$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
|Umami Tenders
|$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
More about Bludso's Bar and Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bludso's Bar and Que
609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$2.50
All sides are made in house from scratch
(Comes with 1 side of Honey Butter per 2pc)
|Chicken
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.
|Pulled Pork
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low and mopped with our famous vinegar sauce. All BBQ sauce is served on the side.