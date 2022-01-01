Fairfax bars & lounges you'll love

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden image

 

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Sausage Platter$14.00
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
Potato Pancakes$8.00
Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.
Jager Schnitzel$19.00
Sauteed and breaded pork, chicken or (veal add $3) Schnitzel in our famous Jager wild mushroom sauce. Comes with 2 sides.
The Village Idiot image

CHICKEN WINGS

The Village Idiot

7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.1 (2060 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mac n Cheese$11.00
Gemelli Pasta, white cheddar, grana padano, crisy shallots
Veggie Burger$15.00
Vegan patty, sharp cheddar, sweet pickle, shredded lettuce, melted onion, thousand island, potato bun
-fries sold separately-
Bangers & Mash$16.00
grilled pork & chicken sausage, yukon mash, onion gravy
Bludso's Bar and Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bludso's Bar and Que

609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cornbread$2.50
All sides are made in house from scratch
(Comes with 1 side of Honey Butter per 2pc)
Chicken
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.
Pulled Pork
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low and mopped with our famous vinegar sauce. All BBQ sauce is served on the side.
Genghis Cohen image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Genghis Cohen

740 N FAIRFAX AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.6 (1594 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ pork fried rice$12.99
shrimp fried rice$14.75
stir fried chicken w/ broccoli$15.95
Market Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Market Tavern

6333 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$26.00
Fish and chips, hand cut potato chips, beer battered local rock fish, house-made tartar sauce
STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING$10.00
Steak & Ale Pie$26.00
Ronan image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Ronan

7315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2374 reviews)
Takeout
