Fairfax bars & lounges you'll love

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Original Sausage Platter
|$14.00
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
|Potato Pancakes
|$8.00
Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.
|Jager Schnitzel
|$19.00
Sauteed and breaded pork, chicken or (veal add $3) Schnitzel in our famous Jager wild mushroom sauce. Comes with 2 sides.
CHICKEN WINGS
The Village Idiot
7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Popular items
|Mac n Cheese
|$11.00
Gemelli Pasta, white cheddar, grana padano, crisy shallots
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
Vegan patty, sharp cheddar, sweet pickle, shredded lettuce, melted onion, thousand island, potato bun
-fries sold separately-
|Bangers & Mash
|$16.00
grilled pork & chicken sausage, yukon mash, onion gravy
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bludso's Bar and Que
609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$2.50
All sides are made in house from scratch
(Comes with 1 side of Honey Butter per 2pc)
|Chicken
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.
|Pulled Pork
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low and mopped with our famous vinegar sauce. All BBQ sauce is served on the side.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Genghis Cohen
740 N FAIRFAX AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Popular items
|BBQ pork fried rice
|$12.99
|shrimp fried rice
|$14.75
|stir fried chicken w/ broccoli
|$15.95
FRENCH FRIES
Market Tavern
6333 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$26.00
Fish and chips, hand cut potato chips, beer battered local rock fish, house-made tartar sauce
|STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING
|$10.00
|Steak & Ale Pie
|$26.00