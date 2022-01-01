Fairfax pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ghost Pizza Kitchen
7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Popular items
Large Cheese
$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella
Large Ghost Deli (Cleaver)
$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, spicy sausage, Canadian bacon, garlic powder
Large Babel
$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni
Jon & Vinny's
412 North Fairfax, LA
Popular items
Avocados
$8.00
3 Per Order, Schaner Family Farms
Gem Lettuce
$4.00
2 Heads Per Order, Yerba Buena Farm
Shady Lady Tomatoes
$5.00
1lb Per Order, Wong Farms
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Prime Pizza
446 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles
Popular items
Pepperoni
$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Grandma
$26.00
Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce
Buffalo Wings
$9.00
Fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.