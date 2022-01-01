Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve bean burritos

Item pic

 

El Granjero Cantina

6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$12.00
More about El Granjero Cantina
Taco Vega image

 

Taco Vega

456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Beans & Cheese Burrito$8.00
More about Taco Vega

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Green Beans

Quesadillas

French Fries

Chili

Pies

Steak Frites

Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston