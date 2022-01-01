Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bean burritos in
Fairfax
/
Los Angeles
/
Fairfax
/
Bean Burritos
Fairfax restaurants that serve bean burritos
El Granjero Cantina
6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
Avg 4.5
(30 reviews)
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
$12.00
More about El Granjero Cantina
Taco Vega
456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Kids Beans & Cheese Burrito
$8.00
More about Taco Vega
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax
Chicken Salad
Cookies
Green Beans
Quesadillas
French Fries
Chili
Pies
Steak Frites
More near Fairfax to explore
Silver Lake
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Koreatown
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Arts District
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Windsor Square
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Hancock Park
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston