Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ghost Pizza Kitchen - Melrose Ave

7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$0.00
More about Ghost Pizza Kitchen - Melrose Ave
10 Boneless Wing Combo image

 

Love Baked Wings - Melrose Ave

7350 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10 Boneless Wing Combo$19.00
10 baked, all-natural, boneless wings served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.
5 Baked Boneless Wings Only$8.50
5 BAKED, all-natural, boneless wings. Breaded with our house made gluten free flour.
Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 11 dipping sauces.
5 Boneless Wing Combo$13.00
5 baked, all-natural, boneless wings served with fountain soda and regular side. Choose from 11 house-made wet and dry flavors plus 12 dipping sauces.
More about Love Baked Wings - Melrose Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Chips And Salsa

Carne Asada

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Cookies

French Fries

Coleslaw

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston