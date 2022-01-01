Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve chopped salad

CHICKEN WINGS

The Village Idiot

7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.1 (2060 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$13.00
chicory, shallot, tomato, green olive, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Village Idiot
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Prime Pizza

446 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1443 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$10.00
Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, Persian cucumbers and house-made Italian vinaigrette. Side of Parmesan cheese.
*Vegetarian/Vegan friendly*
More about Prime Pizza

