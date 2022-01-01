Cookies in
Fairfax
/
Los Angeles
/
Fairfax
/
Cookies
Fairfax restaurants that serve cookies
Picnic Society by Gwen
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Cookies
$2.00
More about Picnic Society by Gwen
CHICKEN WINGS
The Village Idiot
7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES
Avg 4.1
(2060 reviews)
Cookies
$5.00
Three chocolate chip cookies
More about The Village Idiot
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax
Fish And Chips
Salmon
Burritos
Tacos
Fried Rice
Pies
More near Fairfax to explore
Silver Lake
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Koreatown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Arts District
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Windsor Square
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Hancock Park
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston