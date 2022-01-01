Cookies in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve cookies

Cookies image

 

Picnic Society by Gwen

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$2.00
More about Picnic Society by Gwen
The Village Idiot image

CHICKEN WINGS

The Village Idiot

7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.1 (2060 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies$5.00
Three chocolate chip cookies
More about The Village Idiot

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Burritos

Tacos

Fried Rice

Pies

Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston