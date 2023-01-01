Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curly fries in
Fairfax
/
Los Angeles
/
Fairfax
/
Curly Fries
Fairfax restaurants that serve curly fries
Melrose Burgers n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Curly Fries
$6.95
More about Melrose Burgers n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
HAMBURGERS
BURGERS 99
131 S La Brea Ave, LOS ANGELES
Avg 4.8
(2600 reviews)
Curly Fries@@@
$4.99
More about BURGERS 99
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax
Cookies
Grilled Chicken
Lobsters
Nachos
Pepperoni Pizza
Fish Tacos
Penne
Mussels
More near Fairfax to explore
Silver Lake
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Koreatown
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Windsor Square
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hancock Park
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Arts District
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(976 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(426 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1072 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(132 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(611 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(236 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston