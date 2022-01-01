Fried chicken sandwiches in Fairfax

Red. Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 (Organic/Sustainable) Camp Wines created by Hobo Wine Co. Sonoma County, CA

86% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12% Merlot, and 2% Malbec.

Medium bodied leaning toward Medium plus, acidity.

Aromas of peppercorn, cocoa nib, some currant and light raspberry tone, and a hit of cherry.

Palate has a lighter hint of black currant.

