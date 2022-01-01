Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

The Village Idiot image

 

THE VILLAGE IDIOT

7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$19.00
Alaskan cod. Shiner battered. Served with tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and ketchup
Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Camp Sonoma County (Organic/Sustainable)$42.00
Red. Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 (Organic/Sustainable) Camp Wines created by Hobo Wine Co. Sonoma County, CA
86% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12% Merlot, and 2% Malbec.
Medium bodied leaning toward Medium plus, acidity.
Aromas of peppercorn, cocoa nib, some currant and light raspberry tone, and a hit of cherry.
Palate has a lighter hint of black currant.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
smoked mayo, cabbage slaw, sweet & sour pickle, potato bun
Spartina image

 

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Charred Broccolini$16.00
Charred Broccolini, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper
Shrimp & Pistachio Rigatoni$28.00
Sicilian Shrimp and Pistachio Pesto, Rigatoni, Pecorino Sardo
Short Rib Tortelloni$28.00
Nyman Ranch Beef Short Rib, Brown Butter, Sage, Parmigiano Reggiano
