Fried chicken sandwiches in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
THE VILLAGE IDIOT
7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Alaskan cod. Shiner battered. Served with tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and ketchup
|Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Camp Sonoma County (Organic/Sustainable)
|$42.00
Red. Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 (Organic/Sustainable) Camp Wines created by Hobo Wine Co. Sonoma County, CA
86% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12% Merlot, and 2% Malbec.
Medium bodied leaning toward Medium plus, acidity.
Aromas of peppercorn, cocoa nib, some currant and light raspberry tone, and a hit of cherry.
Palate has a lighter hint of black currant.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
smoked mayo, cabbage slaw, sweet & sour pickle, potato bun
Spartina
7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Charred Broccolini
|$16.00
Charred Broccolini, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper
|Shrimp & Pistachio Rigatoni
|$28.00
Sicilian Shrimp and Pistachio Pesto, Rigatoni, Pecorino Sardo
|Short Rib Tortelloni
|$28.00
Nyman Ranch Beef Short Rib, Brown Butter, Sage, Parmigiano Reggiano