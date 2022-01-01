Fried rice in Fairfax
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Genghis Cohen
740 N FAIRFAX AVE, LOS ANGELES
|BBQ pork fried rice
|$12.99
|shrimp fried rice
|$14.75
|spicy pineapple fried rice w/ vegetables
|$12.00
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tatsu Ramen - Melrose
7111 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$6.00
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
|Fried Rice
|$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!