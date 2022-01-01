Fried rice in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants that serve fried rice

Genghis Cohen image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Genghis Cohen

740 N FAIRFAX AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.6 (1594 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ pork fried rice$12.99
shrimp fried rice$14.75
spicy pineapple fried rice w/ vegetables$12.00
More about Genghis Cohen
Veggie Fried Rice image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tatsu Ramen - Melrose

7111 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (8196 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fried Rice$6.00
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
Fried Rice$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
More about Tatsu Ramen - Melrose

