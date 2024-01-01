Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepperoni pizza in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Item pic

 

Prime Pizza- Fairfax

446 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Pizza$27.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Spicy tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, Calabrian chili and parmesan on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**
Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Spicy tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, Calabrian chili and parmesan on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**
More about Prime Pizza- Fairfax
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
Pepperoni, Calabrian Chile Oil, Wild Bloom Honey
More about Spartina

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

French Fries

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Lamb Burgers

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1012 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1156 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1318 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston