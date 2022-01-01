Salmon in Fairfax

Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon image

 

Jon & Vinny's

412 North Fairfax, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$11.25
7oz
More about Jon & Vinny's
71a23dff-359c-4e8e-8f19-d05f2195a6ea image

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Bento$21.50
Broiled Koji Marinated Ora King Salmon with Shiso, Pickles, Jimmihana Ginger Sauce included on the Side. Comes with Miso Soup, Green Salad with Carrot-Ginger Dressing + Pickles
Salmon (Sake-Don)$17.50
Broiled Koji Marinated Ora King Salmon with Shiso, Pickles, Jimmihana Ginger Sauce included on the Side. Add Ikura (Salmon Roe) - $5 Responsibly Sourced and served over Rice.
More about Yojimbo
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)
Takeout
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
More about Umami Burger
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Beverly

7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON FILLET$22.00
SALMON FILLET$22.00
SALMON PASTA$24.00
More about Fish Grill - Beverly

