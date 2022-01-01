Salmon in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve salmon
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Salmon Bento
|$21.50
Broiled Koji Marinated Ora King Salmon with Shiso, Pickles, Jimmihana Ginger Sauce included on the Side. Comes with Miso Soup, Green Salad with Carrot-Ginger Dressing + Pickles
|Salmon (Sake-Don)
|$17.50
Broiled Koji Marinated Ora King Salmon with Shiso, Pickles, Jimmihana Ginger Sauce included on the Side. Add Ikura (Salmon Roe) - $5 Responsibly Sourced and served over Rice.
Umami Burger
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
|King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
|$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)