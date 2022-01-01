Hancock Park restaurants you'll love
More about Mozza2Go:
Mozza2Go:
6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
Popular items
Funghi Misti Pizza
|$23.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, and Thyme, finished with grated Parmesan.
Meatballs al Forno
|$14.00
Our prized dish comes in an order of three 2oz. meatballs & two slices of semolina toast with garlic herb butter.
Mista
|$14.00
A side salad of baby mixed greens served with a side of our lemon vinaigrette.
More about Osteria Mozza
Osteria Mozza
6602 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
Popular items
Octopus
|$25.00
Grilled Octopus, Potato, Celery, Green Onion & Lemon
Garganelli
|$25.00
with ragu Bolognese
Fettunta
|$6.00
Toasted Bread Rubbed with Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
Popular items
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.