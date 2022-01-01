Hancock Park restaurants you'll love

Hancock Park restaurants
Toast

Hancock Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Hancock Park restaurants

Mozza2Go: image

 

Mozza2Go:

6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Funghi Misti Pizza$23.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, and Thyme, finished with grated Parmesan.
Meatballs al Forno$14.00
Our prized dish comes in an order of three 2oz. meatballs & two slices of semolina toast with garlic herb butter.
Mista$14.00
A side salad of baby mixed greens served with a side of our lemon vinaigrette.
Osteria Mozza image

 

Osteria Mozza

6602 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (9044 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Octopus$25.00
Grilled Octopus, Potato, Celery, Green Onion & Lemon
Garganelli$25.00
with ragu Bolognese
Fettunta$6.00
Toasted Bread Rubbed with Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Pizzeria Mozza image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Mozza

641 N Highland Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lover Pizza$23.00
bacon, salame, fennel sausage, pancetta, tomato, mozzarella
Kids Margherita Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil
Meatballs al forno$14.00
toasted sesame bread with herb butter
