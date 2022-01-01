Harvard Heights restaurants you'll love
El Cholo
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$12.95
|Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO
|$7.95
|Individual Margarita
|$12.95
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Mole Negro
|$21.50
Black mole served with your choice of chicken breast, thigh or spare pork ribs. Served with rice. This is the mother of all moles, smoky, sweet, with just the right amount of spice.
|Tlayuda Guelaguetza
|$27.50
Tlayuda spread with pork crackling paste, and bean paste. Topped with queso fresco, cabbage, Oaxaca cheese, grilled chorizo, grilled beef tasajo and grilled marinated pork cecina. (THE WORKS!). Tlayudas are handmade from organic corn and imported from Oaxaca
|Molotes
|$14.00
Potatoes and chorizo inside a crispy corn-based pastry. Served with guacamole or refried black bean sauce and queso fresco. Three per order