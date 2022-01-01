Harvard Heights restaurants you'll love

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$12.95
Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO$7.95
Individual Margarita$12.95
More about El Cholo
Guelaguetza Restaurant image

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mole Negro$21.50
Black mole served with your choice of chicken breast, thigh or spare pork ribs. Served with rice. This is the mother of all moles, smoky, sweet, with just the right amount of spice.
Tlayuda Guelaguetza$27.50
Tlayuda spread with pork crackling paste, and bean paste. Topped with queso fresco, cabbage, Oaxaca cheese, grilled chorizo, grilled beef tasajo and grilled marinated pork cecina. (THE WORKS!). Tlayudas are handmade from organic corn and imported from Oaxaca
Molotes$14.00
Potatoes and chorizo inside a crispy corn-based pastry. Served with guacamole or refried black bean sauce and queso fresco. Three per order
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
The House of Axe image

 

The House of Axe

611 S Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The House of Axe

