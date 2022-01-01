Chile relleno in Harvard Heights
Harvard Heights restaurants that serve chile relleno
El Cholo
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno
|$17.95
|#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Rolled Beef Taco
|$17.95
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chile Relleno (1 Pz)
|$7.50
one chile relleno, stuffed with chicken picadillo or cheese
|Chiles Rellenos
|$21.50
Oaxaca’s own chile de agua stuffed with chicken picadillo or cheese dipped in an egg and flour batter and fried to perfection. Served with a red tomato sauce, rice and beans (Order comes with 2 chiles)
|Chile Relleno Tray
|$82.50
Serves 8-10 / 8 chiles rellenos, stuffed with either chicken or cheese. Served with a spicy tomato sauce, rice, beans and 20 handmade corn tortillas