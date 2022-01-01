Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Harvard Heights

Harvard Heights restaurants
Harvard Heights restaurants that serve chile relleno

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

Takeout
#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno$17.95
#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Rolled Beef Taco$17.95
Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno (1 Pz)$7.50
one chile relleno, stuffed with chicken picadillo or cheese
Chiles Rellenos$21.50
Oaxaca’s own chile de agua stuffed with chicken picadillo or cheese dipped in an egg and flour batter and fried to perfection. Served with a red tomato sauce, rice and beans (Order comes with 2 chiles)
Chile Relleno Tray$82.50
Serves 8-10 / 8 chiles rellenos, stuffed with either chicken or cheese. Served with a spicy tomato sauce, rice, beans and 20 handmade corn tortillas
