Highland Park restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|HALF Acorn Squash
|$12.00
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
|PEPPERONI
|$23.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
|HALF Pepperoni
|$12.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
Pocha
6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$5.50
Avocado, scallions, cilantro, white onion, citrus (GF) (V)
|TURKEY ALBONDIGAS
|$12.00
(GF)
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$5.00
Please specify your choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde (GF) (V)
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|MUFFINS
|$4.75
GF, VEGAN OPTION
|Sweet Potato Quesadilla
|$12.50
Brown rice tortilla w/ chipotle sweet potato mash, cilantro & heirloom beans served w/ avocado, tomatoes, & salsa verde
gf | v | nf
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo / nf
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords
110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles
|Sourdough Garlic Melt
|$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
|Burgerlords™ Double Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
|Fancy Ranch Side
|$0.49
Our house-made ranch. An elegant sauce.
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Morning Glory Bowl
|$13.00
gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* |
brown rice, kale, chili lemon dressing, cashew mint chutney, sesame seeds, shishitos *nuts
|House Pancakes
gluten-free | vegan | oat corn & buckwheat, toasted maple coconut, berries
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
gluten-free | vegan option | Kernel of Truth tortillas, potato hash, chipotle cream, and slaw with scrambled eggs or tofu
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wontons
|$8.00
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro. Pescatarian.
|Hot & Sour Soup
Organic Tofu, Beech Mushrooms, Egg (Cannot Be Removed).
|Clamshell Bun.
|$4.75
Your choice of filling topped with assorted pickles, hoisin, crushed peanuts, and cilantro. Bean Curd Option is Vegan.
PIZZA
TOWN Pizza Highland Park
5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad To-Go
|$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with lemon dijon dressing
|Arugula Salad To-Go
|$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with lemon vinaigrette
|14" Medium Pepperoni
|$16.50
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
Hippo Restaurant
5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Hippo House Rolls
|$9.00
Honey Butter, Sea Salt.
|"Fett'Unta" Bread
|$4.00
Griddl’d fett’unta bread with sea salt.
|Fettuccini with Pork Ragu
|$19.00
Heritage pork ragù