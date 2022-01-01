Highland Park restaurants you'll love

Highland Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try Highland Park restaurants

Triple Beam Pizza

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HALF Acorn Squash$12.00
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
PEPPERONI$23.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
HALF Pepperoni$12.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
Pocha

 

Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$5.50
Avocado, scallions, cilantro, white onion, citrus (GF) (V)
TURKEY ALBONDIGAS$12.00
(GF)
CHIPS & SALSA$5.00
Please specify your choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde (GF) (V)
Amara Kitchen

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
MUFFINS$4.75
GF, VEGAN OPTION
Sweet Potato Quesadilla$12.50
Brown rice tortilla w/ chipotle sweet potato mash, cilantro & heirloom beans served w/ avocado, tomatoes, & salsa verde
gf | v | nf
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$13.50
soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo / nf
Burgerlords

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Sourdough Garlic Melt$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
Burgerlords™ Double Cheeseburger$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
Fancy Ranch Side$0.49
Our house-made ranch. An elegant sauce.
Kitchen Mouse

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Morning Glory Bowl$13.00
gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* |
brown rice, kale, chili lemon dressing, cashew mint chutney, sesame seeds, shishitos *nuts
House Pancakes
gluten-free | vegan | oat corn & buckwheat, toasted maple coconut, berries
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
gluten-free | vegan option | Kernel of Truth tortillas, potato hash, chipotle cream, and slaw with scrambled eggs or tofu
Joy on York

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Wontons$8.00
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro. Pescatarian.
Hot & Sour Soup
Organic Tofu, Beech Mushrooms, Egg (Cannot Be Removed).
Clamshell Bun.$4.75
Your choice of filling topped with assorted pickles, hoisin, crushed peanuts, and cilantro. Bean Curd Option is Vegan.
TOWN Pizza Highland Park

PIZZA

TOWN Pizza Highland Park

5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Salad To-Go$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with lemon dijon dressing
Arugula Salad To-Go$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with lemon vinaigrette
14" Medium Pepperoni$16.50
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
Hippo Restaurant

 

Hippo Restaurant

5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hippo House Rolls$9.00
Honey Butter, Sea Salt.
"Fett'Unta" Bread$4.00
Griddl’d fett’unta bread with sea salt.
Fettuccini with Pork Ragu$19.00
Heritage pork ragù
Cafe Birdie

 

Cafe Birdie

5631 N Figueroa, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (753 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
