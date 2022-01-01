Burritos in Highland Park

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$13.50
soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo / nf
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Three eggs scrambled, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo/ nf / dfo
More about Amara Kitchen
Anytime Breakfast Burrito image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Weekend Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Scrambled with turmeric tofu, crispy tots, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and chipotle aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla *available Saturdays & Sundays only
More about Burgerlords
Build your own burrito or bowl image

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build your own burrito or bowl$12.00
gluten-free option | vegan option | soy-free option
More about Kitchen Mouse

