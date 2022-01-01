Chopped salad in Highland Park
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|PEPPERONI & SALAMI CHOPPED SALAD
|$16.00
sliced pepperoni and salami
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
|VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD
|$12.00
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing