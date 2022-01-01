Chopped salad in Highland Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PEPPERONI & SALAMI CHOPPED SALAD$16.00
sliced pepperoni and salami
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD$12.00
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
More about Triple Beam Pizza
Chopped Salad To-Go image

PIZZA

TOWN Pizza Highland Park

5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad To-Go$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with lemon dijon dressing
More about TOWN Pizza Highland Park

