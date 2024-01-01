Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Highland Park

Go
Highland Park restaurants
Toast

Highland Park restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords - Highland Park

110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Shake$6.99
More about Burgerlords - Highland Park
Item pic

PIZZA

TOWN Pizza Highland Park - York Boulevard

5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14" Medium Cosmo's Mushroom Pie$23.00
a white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula
18" Large Cosmo's Mushroom Pie$31.00
a white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula (8 slices)
10" Personal Cosmo's Mushroom Pie$13.25
A white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula.
More about TOWN Pizza Highland Park - York Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland Park

Chilaquiles

Chili

Spaghetti

Cappuccino

Cake

Burritos

Huevos Rancheros

Tacos

Map

More near Highland Park to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

University Park

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Atwater Village

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.1 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1864 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1159 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (179 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston