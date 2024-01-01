Pies in Highland Park
Highland Park restaurants that serve pies
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords - Highland Park
110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles
|Pumpkin Pie Shake
|$6.99
PIZZA
TOWN Pizza Highland Park - York Boulevard
5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|14" Medium Cosmo's Mushroom Pie
|$23.00
a white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula
|18" Large Cosmo's Mushroom Pie
|$31.00
a white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula (8 slices)
|10" Personal Cosmo's Mushroom Pie
|$13.25
A white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula.