Hollywood restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Electric Owl
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles
|Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo
|$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
EDEN
1650 Schrader Blvd., Los Angeles
|Lemonade
12oz Bottle
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
|Pepsi
|$3.50
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN
Harold's Chicken
6523 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pizza Puff
|$5.50
|5 SHRIMP & 3 WINGS
|$22.50
|2perch & 3 Wings
|$20.25
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
|2-Piece Fried Chicken Meal
|$16.00
Currently Doomie's bestseller! 1 Leg Piece & 1 Breast Piece, side of Fries plus a Cup of our Mac & Cheese.
|Jalapeno Bites
|$10.00
SPICY! 6 scratch-made, breaded wedges full of gooey cheese & jalapeños. Side of ranch.
SMOOTHIES
Earthbar
1550 N. Vine Street, Los Angeles
|Strawberry Maca
|$9.95
15g protein. Strawberry, coconut meat, cashews, almond butter, dates, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Maca.
|Flax Master
|$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
|The Epic
|$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
Egg Tuck
7131 W. Sunset blvd, Los Angeles
|New Orleans Latte
|$5.00
New Orleans Style House Chicory Cold Brew, Milk, Maple Syrup. Served Cold Only!
|Original - Sweet Egg
|$6.99
ORIGINAL - VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
|Avo Egg
|$8.49
VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FANNED AVOCADO, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
Salt’s Cure
1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Side of Bacon
|$5.00
|Sausage Egg & Cheese
|$12.00
|Side of Sausage
|$5.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Seasoned Fries
|$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
|Goombah
|$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.
|Mr. America
|$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
Rao’s Los Angeles
1006 Seward St, Los Angeles
|Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Romaine Hearts, Classic Caesar Dressing, Ciabatta Croutons, Parmesan
|House Salad
|$18.00
Green Leaf, Iceberg, cucumber, Endive, Radicchio, Red Onion, Fennel, Roma Tomato, House Vinaigrette
|Meatballs
|$18.00
Ground Beef, Pork, Veal, Seasoned Breadcrumbs
kitchen24
1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles
|BLT
|$13.95
|Wakey Wakey
|$15.95
|Citrus Pineapple Wings
|$14.95
PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr.
6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|2. CHICKEN NOODLES
|$9.99
Sliced steamed chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, beansprouts, egg noodles in chicken broth.
|32. VEGGIE TOFU FRIED RICE
|$9.99
|STEAMED VEGGIES
|$4.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
800 Degrees
1521 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Tropicale
|$17.00
Margherita with ham & roasted
Hawaiian pineapple.
|Caesar Salad
Anchovy & garlic dressing, parmigiano,
toasted croutons
|Bianca
|$12.00
White pie (no sauce), fresh mozzarella,
parmigiano, garlic, oregano, olive oil.
The Musso and Frank Grill
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$12.00
On the menu by specific request of one of our regular guests, Frank Sinatra.
|Potatoes Au Gratin
|$13.00
Chunks of Potatoes baked with Bechamel Sauce and Cheese then finished under the grill
|The Chicken Pot Pie
|$26.00
Our most famous weekly feature finally served everyday
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|SESAME BAGEL
|$2.65
Sourdough bagel with sesame seeds
|CINNAMON ROLL
|$4.50
Brioche, cinnamon shmear, orange syrup and buttermilk glaze
|ICED VANILLA PASTE LATTE
|$6.00
A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 8oz of milk or dairy alternative and our rich vanilla bean syrup, served over ice
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Tonkotsu Shio Ramen
|$11.00
100% Pork Broth flavored with a sea salt sauce. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
|Shoyu Ramen
|$11.00
100% Pork Broth flavored with a house made sweet sauce and soy based sauce. Topped with zebra garlic sauce. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$14.00
Teriyaki sautéed chicken over Japanese steamed rice
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|House Special Pizza
|$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella
|Vegan Pizza
|$17.00
MILD VEGAN SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, FOLLOW YOUR HEART SOY-FREE VEGAN CHEESE.
Sunset Grill
7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood
|Hungarian style Schnitzel
|$15.00
W/ roasted potatoes and a special cucumber salad
|Goulash
|$9.00
bowl of soup w/slow cooked beef and vegetables
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Gigi's
904 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
pickles, hot honey, Martin's potato bun
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
caramelized onions, pickles, cheese, Martin's potato bun
|Chicken & White Bean Soup
|$10.00
Mary's free-range chicken, spinach, carrots, white beans, accompanied by a mini Colleen's baguette
SANDWICHES
Oui Melrose
6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|FRIES
|$5.50
|Chicken Laffa
|$15.50
|House Double Burger
|$12.50
SANDWICHES
Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cold Brew
|$4.00
Freshly roasted coffee brewed for 20 hours. Super smooth
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
Two Eggs Over-Medium, Gruyere, Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Aioli, Toasted Sourdough.
|Mocha
|$6.00
Dark chocolate sauce with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
Intelligentsia Coffee
6401 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
|Avena Iced Latte
|$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
RAMEN
Isshin Ramen & Boba
6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$15.45
Japanese thick wavy noodle in a rich, cloudy white broth, served with chashu pork, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, dried seaweed, sesame and scallions.
|Crispy Tofu Ramen
|$13.95
Japanese thick wavy noodle in a rich broth, served with tofu, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, dried seaweed, sesame and scallions.
|Gyudon Beef Bowl
|$16.45
A bowl of steamed rice topped with thinly sliced beef, tender onion and sunny-side up egg. Simmered in a sweet and savory dashi broth seasoned with soy sauce and mirin.
SANDWICHES
Brothers Meatballs
6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
|$14.00
Brothers meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil and cheese over spaghetti
|Dom's Chicken Parm'
|$14.00
Breaded daring chicken, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, garlic bread
|PENNE BOLOGNESE
|$14.00
Penne pasta sauteed in meatless meat sauce, parmesan cheese and basil
Beetlehouse LA
1714 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles
|Delivery Vaccination Vacation (serves 2)
|$25.00
Oh my my Mai Tai. Rum, fresh Pineapple and OJ and aromatic bitters to make you feel like you're on the beach.
|Dahlia Burger**
|$17.00
Half Pound Burger Pattie on a brioche bun toasted with Honey Butter, topped with Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Avocado, and a Fried Egg.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Brew 4000 - Fremont - 22oz
|$22.00
Bbl Aged Barleywine / 12.7% /
English Style Barleywine Brewed w/Malted English Barley & Aged In Bourbon Bbls
|2011 15th Anniversary - Stone - 22oz
|$14.00
Black IPA / 10.8% /
Imperial Black IPA Brewed w/Columbus, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, & Pacific Jade Hops
GRILL
St. Felix
1602 N Cahuenga, Los Angeles
|El Jefe's Nachos
|$14.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips, white & yellow cheddar cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & black bean corn salsa
