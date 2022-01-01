Hollywood restaurants you'll love

Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Hollywood restaurants

Electric Owl image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Electric Owl

1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Cheeseburger Combo$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
More about Electric Owl
EDEN image

 

EDEN

1650 Schrader Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemonade
12oz Bottle
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Pepsi$3.50
More about EDEN
Harold's Chicken image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN

Harold's Chicken

6523 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (2976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza Puff$5.50
5 SHRIMP & 3 WINGS$22.50
2perch & 3 Wings$20.25
More about Harold's Chicken
Doomie's Home Cookin' image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
2-Piece Fried Chicken Meal$16.00
Currently Doomie's bestseller! 1 Leg Piece & 1 Breast Piece, side of Fries plus a Cup of our Mac & Cheese.
Jalapeno Bites$10.00
SPICY! 6 scratch-made, breaded wedges full of gooey cheese & jalapeños. Side of ranch.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Earthbar image

SMOOTHIES

Earthbar

1550 N. Vine Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Maca$9.95
15g protein. Strawberry, coconut meat, cashews, almond butter, dates, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Maca.
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
More about Earthbar
Egg Tuck image

 

Egg Tuck

7131 W. Sunset blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New Orleans Latte$5.00
New Orleans Style House Chicory Cold Brew, Milk, Maple Syrup. Served Cold Only!
Original - Sweet Egg$6.99
ORIGINAL - VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
Avo Egg$8.49
VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FANNED AVOCADO, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
More about Egg Tuck
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side of Bacon$5.00
Sausage Egg & Cheese$12.00
Side of Sausage$5.00
More about Salt’s Cure
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seasoned Fries$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
Goombah$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.
Mr. America$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Rao’s Los Angeles image

 

Rao’s Los Angeles

1006 Seward St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar Salad$18.00
Romaine Hearts, Classic Caesar Dressing, Ciabatta Croutons, Parmesan
House Salad$18.00
Green Leaf, Iceberg, cucumber, Endive, Radicchio, Red Onion, Fennel, Roma Tomato, House Vinaigrette
Meatballs$18.00
Ground Beef, Pork, Veal, Seasoned Breadcrumbs
More about Rao’s Los Angeles
kitchen24 image

 

kitchen24

1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$13.95
Wakey Wakey$15.95
Citrus Pineapple Wings$14.95
More about kitchen24
Noodle World Jr. image

PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2. CHICKEN NOODLES$9.99
Sliced steamed chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, beansprouts, egg noodles in chicken broth.
32. VEGGIE TOFU FRIED RICE$9.99
STEAMED VEGGIES$4.99
More about Noodle World Jr.
800 Degrees image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

800 Degrees

1521 Vine St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2077 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tropicale$17.00
Margherita with ham & roasted
Hawaiian pineapple.
Caesar Salad
Anchovy & garlic dressing, parmigiano,
toasted croutons
Bianca$12.00
White pie (no sauce), fresh mozzarella,
parmigiano, garlic, oregano, olive oil.
More about 800 Degrees
The Musso and Frank Grill image

 

The Musso and Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
New York Style Cheesecake$12.00
On the menu by specific request of one of our regular guests, Frank Sinatra.
Potatoes Au Gratin$13.00
Chunks of Potatoes baked with Bechamel Sauce and Cheese then finished under the grill
The Chicken Pot Pie$26.00
Our most famous weekly feature finally served everyday
More about The Musso and Frank Grill
Sightglass image

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SESAME BAGEL$2.65
Sourdough bagel with sesame seeds
CINNAMON ROLL$4.50
Brioche, cinnamon shmear, orange syrup and buttermilk glaze
ICED VANILLA PASTE LATTE$6.00
A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 8oz of milk or dairy alternative and our rich vanilla bean syrup, served over ice
More about Sightglass
Shin image

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tonkotsu Shio Ramen$11.00
100% Pork Broth flavored with a sea salt sauce. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
Shoyu Ramen$11.00
100% Pork Broth flavored with a house made sweet sauce and soy based sauce. Topped with zebra garlic sauce. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$14.00
Teriyaki sautéed chicken over Japanese steamed rice
More about Shin
Slice of LA image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Special Pizza$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella
Vegan Pizza$17.00
MILD VEGAN SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, FOLLOW YOUR HEART SOY-FREE VEGAN CHEESE.
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
Sunset Grill image

 

Sunset Grill

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hungarian style Schnitzel$15.00
W/ roasted potatoes and a special cucumber salad
Goulash$9.00
bowl of soup w/slow cooked beef and vegetables
Spaghetti Bolognese$12.00
More about Sunset Grill
Gigi's image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Gigi's

904 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1073 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
pickles, hot honey, Martin's potato bun
Cheeseburger$13.00
caramelized onions, pickles, cheese, Martin's potato bun
Chicken & White Bean Soup$10.00
Mary's free-range chicken, spinach, carrots, white beans, accompanied by a mini Colleen's baguette
More about Gigi's
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Oui Melrose

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FRIES$5.50
Chicken Laffa$15.50
House Double Burger$12.50
More about Oui Melrose
Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen

7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2167 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.00
Freshly roasted coffee brewed for 20 hours. Super smooth
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Two Eggs Over-Medium, Gruyere, Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Aioli, Toasted Sourdough.
Mocha$6.00
Dark chocolate sauce with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
More about Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

6401 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Avena Iced Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Isshin Ramen & Boba image

RAMEN

Isshin Ramen & Boba

6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tonkotsu Ramen$15.45
Japanese thick wavy noodle in a rich, cloudy white broth, served with chashu pork, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, dried seaweed, sesame and scallions.
Crispy Tofu Ramen$13.95
Japanese thick wavy noodle in a rich broth, served with tofu, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, dried seaweed, sesame and scallions.
Gyudon Beef Bowl$16.45
A bowl of steamed rice topped with thinly sliced beef, tender onion and sunny-side up egg. Simmered in a sweet and savory dashi broth seasoned with soy sauce and mirin.
More about Isshin Ramen & Boba
Brothers Meatballs image

SANDWICHES

Brothers Meatballs

6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS$14.00
Brothers meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil and cheese over spaghetti
Dom's Chicken Parm'$14.00
Breaded daring chicken, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, garlic bread
PENNE BOLOGNESE$14.00
Penne pasta sauteed in meatless meat sauce, parmesan cheese and basil
More about Brothers Meatballs
Beetlehouse LA image

 

Beetlehouse LA

1714 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Delivery Vaccination Vacation (serves 2)$25.00
Oh my my Mai Tai. Rum, fresh Pineapple and OJ and aromatic bitters to make you feel like you're on the beach.
Dahlia Burger**$17.00
Half Pound Burger Pattie on a brioche bun toasted with Honey Butter, topped with Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Avocado, and a Fried Egg.
More about Beetlehouse LA
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brew 4000 - Fremont - 22oz$22.00
Bbl Aged Barleywine / 12.7% /
English Style Barleywine Brewed w/Malted English Barley & Aged In Bourbon Bbls
2011 15th Anniversary - Stone - 22oz$14.00
Black IPA / 10.8% /
Imperial Black IPA Brewed w/Columbus, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, & Pacific Jade Hops
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
St. Felix image

GRILL

St. Felix

1602 N Cahuenga, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1605 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jefe's Nachos$14.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips, white & yellow cheddar cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & black bean corn salsa
More about St. Felix
Trois Mec image

 

Trois Mec

716 N Highland Ave, Las Angeles

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
More about Trois Mec
Todo Bien Taqueria image

TACOS

Todo Bien Taqueria

7065 W Sunset blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Todo Bien Taqueria
Gwen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • STEAKS

Gwen

6600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2337 reviews)
Takeout
More about Gwen
Petit Trois Highland image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Petit Trois Highland

718 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2021 reviews)
Takeout
More about Petit Trois Highland

