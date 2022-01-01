Hollywood Hills restaurants you'll love

Hollywood Hills restaurants
Toast

Hollywood Hills's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Hollywood Hills restaurants

General Admission LA image

TACOS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

General Admission LA

3311 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GA Burger$16.00
Carne Asada Fries$18.00
Cali Burger$17.00
NHC - Hollywood, CA image

 

NHC - Hollywood, CA

1921 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tendo & Toast$4.95
Slice of toast, pickles, colelsaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.
Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink$13.99
Classic. Feeds 1. Halal.
Nashville Sando Plate$15.75
Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries. Halal.
Pimai It's Thai image

 

Pimai It's Thai

5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basil & Chili$10.00
Spicy flavor that mingles beautifully with the fresh taste of savory basil, bell peppers, onions and your choice of protein. Rice not included
Thai BBQ Chicken$18.00
Grilled marinated half chicken, served with cucumber, tomatoes & sweet & sour sauce
Steamed Dumplings (8)$10.00
Steamed dumplings filled with your choice of protein, chicken, pork or veggies; served with hommade dipping sauce
Restaurant banner

PASTRY

Sweet Lily

3315 cahuenga, los angeles

Avg 4.8 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Croissant$4.00
Mini log$7.00
Coke$2.00
More near Hollywood Hills to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Los Feliz

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Los Angeles

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills West

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
