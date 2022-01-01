Hollywood Hills West restaurants you'll love
Hollywood Hills West's top cuisines
Must-try Hollywood Hills West restaurants
More about GO by Citizens
GO by Citizens
8117 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
|Lemonade
12oz Bottle
|Pepsi
|$3.50
More about Pizza Sociale
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Sociale
448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grand Margherita
|$16.00
Fresh tomato sauce, New York's Lioni mozzarella, fresh basil
|Alla Vodka
|$17.00
vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, also available as gluten-free & vegan
|Mediterranean
|$12.00
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, black olives, Persian cucumbers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil + balsamic glaze (gluten-free)
More about Wokcano
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Shangai Lo Mein
|$19.50
Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots, garlic, onion) - (Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, or Vegetables
|Spicy Garlic Soy Edamame
|$7.00
Edamame, garlic, onion and sriracha sauce
|Baked Crab Hand Roll
|$8.00
Baked Crab, Rice, Spicy Mayo, avocado, with Soy Paper