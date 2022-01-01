Hollywood Hills West restaurants you'll love

Hollywood Hills West restaurants
Toast

Hollywood Hills West's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Hollywood Hills West restaurants

GO by Citizens image

 

GO by Citizens

8117 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Lemonade
12oz Bottle
Pepsi$3.50
More about GO by Citizens
Pizza Sociale image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Sociale

448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grand Margherita$16.00
Fresh tomato sauce, New York's Lioni mozzarella, fresh basil
Alla Vodka$17.00
vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, also available as gluten-free & vegan
Mediterranean$12.00
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, black olives, Persian cucumbers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil + balsamic glaze (gluten-free)
More about Pizza Sociale
Wokcano image

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shangai Lo Mein$19.50
Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots, garlic, onion) - (Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, or Vegetables
Spicy Garlic Soy Edamame$7.00
Edamame, garlic, onion and sriracha sauce
Baked Crab Hand Roll$8.00
Baked Crab, Rice, Spicy Mayo, avocado, with Soy Paper
More about Wokcano
Pink Taco image

 

Pink Taco

8225 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3553 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa To Go$3.00
More about Pink Taco
