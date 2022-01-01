Hollywood American restaurants you'll love

Electric Owl image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Electric Owl

1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Cheeseburger Combo$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
More about Electric Owl
Doomie's Home Cookin' image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
2-Piece Fried Chicken Meal$16.00
Currently Doomie's bestseller! 1 Leg Piece & 1 Breast Piece, side of Fries plus a Cup of our Mac & Cheese.
Jalapeno Bites$10.00
SPICY! 6 scratch-made, breaded wedges full of gooey cheese & jalapeños. Side of ranch.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side of Bacon$5.00
Sausage Egg & Cheese$12.00
Side of Sausage$5.00
More about Salt’s Cure
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seasoned Fries$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
Goombah$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.
Mr. America$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
The Musso and Frank Grill image

 

The Musso and Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
New York Style Cheesecake$12.00
On the menu by specific request of one of our regular guests, Frank Sinatra.
Potatoes Au Gratin$13.00
Chunks of Potatoes baked with Bechamel Sauce and Cheese then finished under the grill
The Chicken Pot Pie$26.00
Our most famous weekly feature finally served everyday
More about The Musso and Frank Grill
Sunset Grill image

 

Sunset Grill

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hungarian style Schnitzel$15.00
W/ roasted potatoes and a special cucumber salad
Goulash$9.00
bowl of soup w/slow cooked beef and vegetables
Spaghetti Bolognese$12.00
More about Sunset Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Oui Melrose

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FRIES$5.50
Chicken Laffa$15.50
House Double Burger$12.50
More about Oui Melrose
Beetlehouse LA image

 

Beetlehouse LA

1714 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Delivery Vaccination Vacation (serves 2)$25.00
Oh my my Mai Tai. Rum, fresh Pineapple and OJ and aromatic bitters to make you feel like you're on the beach.
Dahlia Burger**$17.00
Half Pound Burger Pattie on a brioche bun toasted with Honey Butter, topped with Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Avocado, and a Fried Egg.
More about Beetlehouse LA
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brew 4000 - Fremont - 22oz$22.00
Bbl Aged Barleywine / 12.7% /
English Style Barleywine Brewed w/Malted English Barley & Aged In Bourbon Bbls
2011 15th Anniversary - Stone - 22oz$14.00
Black IPA / 10.8% /
Imperial Black IPA Brewed w/Columbus, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, & Pacific Jade Hops
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
St. Felix image

GRILL

St. Felix

1602 N Cahuenga, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1605 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jefe's Nachos$14.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips, white & yellow cheddar cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & black bean corn salsa
More about St. Felix

