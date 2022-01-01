Hollywood American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hollywood
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Electric Owl
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo
|$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
|2-Piece Fried Chicken Meal
|$16.00
Currently Doomie's bestseller! 1 Leg Piece & 1 Breast Piece, side of Fries plus a Cup of our Mac & Cheese.
|Jalapeno Bites
|$10.00
SPICY! 6 scratch-made, breaded wedges full of gooey cheese & jalapeños. Side of ranch.
Salt’s Cure
1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Side of Bacon
|$5.00
|Sausage Egg & Cheese
|$12.00
|Side of Sausage
|$5.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries
|$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
|Goombah
|$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.
|Mr. America
|$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
The Musso and Frank Grill
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$12.00
On the menu by specific request of one of our regular guests, Frank Sinatra.
|Potatoes Au Gratin
|$13.00
Chunks of Potatoes baked with Bechamel Sauce and Cheese then finished under the grill
|The Chicken Pot Pie
|$26.00
Our most famous weekly feature finally served everyday
Sunset Grill
7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Hungarian style Schnitzel
|$15.00
W/ roasted potatoes and a special cucumber salad
|Goulash
|$9.00
bowl of soup w/slow cooked beef and vegetables
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Oui Melrose
6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|FRIES
|$5.50
|Chicken Laffa
|$15.50
|House Double Burger
|$12.50
Beetlehouse LA
1714 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Delivery Vaccination Vacation (serves 2)
|$25.00
Oh my my Mai Tai. Rum, fresh Pineapple and OJ and aromatic bitters to make you feel like you're on the beach.
|Dahlia Burger**
|$17.00
Half Pound Burger Pattie on a brioche bun toasted with Honey Butter, topped with Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Avocado, and a Fried Egg.
