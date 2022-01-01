Hollywood bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Hollywood

Electric Owl image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Electric Owl

1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (500 reviews)
Popular items
Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Cheeseburger Combo$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Harold's Chicken image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN

Harold's Chicken

6523 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (2976 reviews)
Popular items
Pizza Puff$5.50
5 SHRIMP & 3 WINGS$22.50
2perch & 3 Wings$20.25
kitchen24 image

 

kitchen24

1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Popular items
BLT$13.95
Wakey Wakey$15.95
Citrus Pineapple Wings$14.95
800 Degrees image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

800 Degrees

1521 Vine St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2077 reviews)
Popular items
Tropicale$17.00
Margherita with ham & roasted
Hawaiian pineapple.
Caesar Salad
Anchovy & garlic dressing, parmigiano,
toasted croutons
Bianca$12.00
White pie (no sauce), fresh mozzarella,
parmigiano, garlic, oregano, olive oil.
The Musso and Frank Grill image

 

The Musso and Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Popular items
New York Style Cheesecake$12.00
On the menu by specific request of one of our regular guests, Frank Sinatra.
Potatoes Au Gratin$13.00
Chunks of Potatoes baked with Bechamel Sauce and Cheese then finished under the grill
The Chicken Pot Pie$26.00
Our most famous weekly feature finally served everyday
Sunset Grill image

 

Sunset Grill

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Popular items
Hungarian style Schnitzel$15.00
W/ roasted potatoes and a special cucumber salad
Goulash$9.00
bowl of soup w/slow cooked beef and vegetables
Spaghetti Bolognese$12.00
St. Felix image

GRILL

St. Felix

1602 N Cahuenga, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1605 reviews)
Popular items
El Jefe's Nachos$14.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips, white & yellow cheddar cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & black bean corn salsa
Gwen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • STEAKS

Gwen

6600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2337 reviews)
