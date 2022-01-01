Hollywood bars & lounges you'll love
More about Electric Owl
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Electric Owl
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo
|$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
More about Harold's Chicken
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN
Harold's Chicken
6523 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Pizza Puff
|$5.50
|5 SHRIMP & 3 WINGS
|$22.50
|2perch & 3 Wings
|$20.25
More about kitchen24
kitchen24
1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|BLT
|$13.95
|Wakey Wakey
|$15.95
|Citrus Pineapple Wings
|$14.95
More about 800 Degrees
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
800 Degrees
1521 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tropicale
|$17.00
Margherita with ham & roasted
Hawaiian pineapple.
|Caesar Salad
Anchovy & garlic dressing, parmigiano,
toasted croutons
|Bianca
|$12.00
White pie (no sauce), fresh mozzarella,
parmigiano, garlic, oregano, olive oil.
More about The Musso and Frank Grill
The Musso and Frank Grill
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$12.00
On the menu by specific request of one of our regular guests, Frank Sinatra.
|Potatoes Au Gratin
|$13.00
Chunks of Potatoes baked with Bechamel Sauce and Cheese then finished under the grill
|The Chicken Pot Pie
|$26.00
Our most famous weekly feature finally served everyday
More about Sunset Grill
Sunset Grill
7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Hungarian style Schnitzel
|$15.00
W/ roasted potatoes and a special cucumber salad
|Goulash
|$9.00
bowl of soup w/slow cooked beef and vegetables
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$12.00
More about St. Felix
GRILL
St. Felix
1602 N Cahuenga, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|El Jefe's Nachos
|$14.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips, white & yellow cheddar cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & black bean corn salsa