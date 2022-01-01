Hollywood breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Hollywood
More about Egg Tuck
Egg Tuck
7131 W. Sunset blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|New Orleans Latte
|$5.00
New Orleans Style House Chicory Cold Brew, Milk, Maple Syrup. Served Cold Only!
|Original - Sweet Egg
|$6.99
ORIGINAL - VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
|Avo Egg
|$8.49
VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FANNED AVOCADO, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
More about Salt’s Cure
Salt’s Cure
1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Side of Bacon
|$5.00
|Sausage Egg & Cheese
|$12.00
|Side of Sausage
|$5.00
More about kitchen24
kitchen24
1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|BLT
|$13.95
|Wakey Wakey
|$15.95
|Citrus Pineapple Wings
|$14.95
More about Sightglass
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|SESAME BAGEL
|$2.65
Sourdough bagel with sesame seeds
|CINNAMON ROLL
|$4.50
Brioche, cinnamon shmear, orange syrup and buttermilk glaze
|ICED VANILLA PASTE LATTE
|$6.00
A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 8oz of milk or dairy alternative and our rich vanilla bean syrup, served over ice
More about Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.00
Freshly roasted coffee brewed for 20 hours. Super smooth
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
Two Eggs Over-Medium, Gruyere, Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Aioli, Toasted Sourdough.
|Mocha
|$6.00
Dark chocolate sauce with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk