Hollywood burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Hollywood

Electric Owl image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Electric Owl

1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Cheeseburger Combo$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
More about Electric Owl
EDEN image

 

EDEN

1650 Schrader Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemonade
12oz Bottle
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Pepsi$3.50
More about EDEN
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seasoned Fries$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
Goombah$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.
Mr. America$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Stout Burgers & Beers

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brew 4000 - Fremont - 22oz$22.00
Bbl Aged Barleywine / 12.7% /
English Style Barleywine Brewed w/Malted English Barley & Aged In Bourbon Bbls
2011 15th Anniversary - Stone - 22oz$14.00
Black IPA / 10.8% /
Imperial Black IPA Brewed w/Columbus, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, & Pacific Jade Hops
More about Stout Burgers & Beers

