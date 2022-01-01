Hollywood burger restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Electric Owl
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo
|$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
EDEN
1650 Schrader Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Lemonade
12oz Bottle
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
|Pepsi
|$3.50
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries
|$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
|Goombah
|$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.
|Mr. America
|$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
|Popular items
|Brew 4000 - Fremont - 22oz
|$22.00
Bbl Aged Barleywine / 12.7% /
English Style Barleywine Brewed w/Malted English Barley & Aged In Bourbon Bbls
|2011 15th Anniversary - Stone - 22oz
|$14.00
Black IPA / 10.8% /
Imperial Black IPA Brewed w/Columbus, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, & Pacific Jade Hops