Hollywood cafés you'll love

Egg Tuck image

 

Egg Tuck

7131 W. Sunset blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New Orleans Latte$5.00
New Orleans Style House Chicory Cold Brew, Milk, Maple Syrup. Served Cold Only!
Original - Sweet Egg$6.99
ORIGINAL - VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
Avo Egg$8.49
VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FANNED AVOCADO, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
More about Egg Tuck
Sightglass image

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SESAME BAGEL$2.65
Sourdough bagel with sesame seeds
CINNAMON ROLL$4.50
Brioche, cinnamon shmear, orange syrup and buttermilk glaze
ICED VANILLA PASTE LATTE$6.00
A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 8oz of milk or dairy alternative and our rich vanilla bean syrup, served over ice
More about Sightglass
Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen

7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2167 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.00
Freshly roasted coffee brewed for 20 hours. Super smooth
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Two Eggs Over-Medium, Gruyere, Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Aioli, Toasted Sourdough.
Mocha$6.00
Dark chocolate sauce with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
More about Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

6401 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Avena Iced Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee

