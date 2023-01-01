Arugula salad in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve arugula salad
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
Arugula, Parmesan Flakes, Crispy Onions, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Arugula Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
Organic arugula, quinoa, bell peppers, red onion, and cucumber with house dressing (olive oil, balsamic, and seasoning).
|Salmon Arugula Salad
|$12.00
Organic arugula, cucumber, freshly squeezed lime, smoked salmon, sesame seeds, red onion, olive oil, and a hard-boiled egg.