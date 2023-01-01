Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve arugula salad

Arugula Salad image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$9.00
Arugula, Parmesan Flakes, Crispy Onions, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil.
More about Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Quinoa Salad$10.00
Organic arugula, quinoa, bell peppers, red onion, and cucumber with house dressing (olive oil, balsamic, and seasoning).
Salmon Arugula Salad$12.00
Organic arugula, cucumber, freshly squeezed lime, smoked salmon, sesame seeds, red onion, olive oil, and a hard-boiled egg.
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Rigatoni

Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies

Cake

Gyoza

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Tiramisu

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Los Feliz

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Century City

No reviews yet

Arts District

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (640 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston