Chicken sandwiches in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Electric Owl image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Electric Owl

1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Smokey Fried Chicken Sandwich, three heat levels, served with cucumber ranch and herbs on a butter bun
More about Electric Owl
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
The Spicy version of our #1 Sandwich ! The Crispy Batter is Spicy. The Cheese is Spicy. The Mayo is Spicy.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Gigi's

904 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1073 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
pickles, hot honey, Martin's potato bun
More about Gigi's

