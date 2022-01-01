Chicken sandwiches in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Electric Owl
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Smokey Fried Chicken Sandwich, three heat levels, served with cucumber ranch and herbs on a butter bun
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
The Spicy version of our #1 Sandwich ! The Crispy Batter is Spicy. The Cheese is Spicy. The Mayo is Spicy.