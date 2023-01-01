Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Hollywood restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine Street, Los Angeles

Vegan Club Sandwich (comes with a side)$16.50
Our NEW Signature Series! A portion of sales goes to charity.
First up and starting it off right is Constantin Le Fou of the activist brand Vegan Club!
Check it all out at veganclub.co
Our charity is Outsiders Farm & Sanctuary visit them at outsidersfarm.com
For this Vegan-Club Sandwich YOU choose regular or spicy crispy chicken and any mayo you like. Topped with our very own bacon.
Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH (hot)$18.00
Sliced chicken breast, turkey, bacon,
Swiss cheese, sun-dried tomato aioli,
pesto aioli,  lettuce, and tomato
on house-made pain au lait.
