Crispy chicken in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
The Crispy Chicken is tossed in Buffalo Sauce then topped with our Ranch.
Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$15.75
Crispy Chicken topped with ham, cheese & a special 'honey'-mustard style mayo.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

 

Sunset Grill Hollywood

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy chicken salad$13.00
More about Sunset Grill Hollywood

