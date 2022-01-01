Crispy chicken in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
The Crispy Chicken is tossed in Buffalo Sauce then topped with our Ranch.
|Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$15.75
Crispy Chicken topped with ham, cheese & a special 'honey'-mustard style mayo.