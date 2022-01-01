Croissants in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve croissants
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
Buttery & authentic, filled with ham & cheese made in-house *sold refrigerated*
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Made from scratch & filled with solid chocolate *sold refrigerated*
More about Sightglass
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|JAM CROISSANT
|$5.50
Mixed berry jam set inside our flaky croissants!
More about Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Almond Croissant
|$5.00
Twice Baked and Double Delicious!
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
Delicious croissant baked with chocolate inside.
|Croissant
|$3.50
The classic crescent-shaped pastry made from flaky layers of buttery dough, baked to order every morning.