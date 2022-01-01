French fries in
Hollywood
/
Los Angeles
/
Hollywood
/
French Fries
Hollywood restaurants that serve french fries
Salt’s Cure
1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
French Fries
$6.00
More about Salt’s Cure
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Gigi's
904 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles
Avg 4.5
(1073 reviews)
French Fries
$5.00
parsley, espelette
More about Gigi's
