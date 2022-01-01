Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Hollywood
/
Los Angeles
/
Hollywood
/
Grilled Chicken
Hollywood restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Sunset Grill Hollywood
7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Burger
$12.00
More about Sunset Grill Hollywood
SANDWICHES
Tiago Coffee Bar + Kitchen
7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(2167 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Breast a la carte
$6.00
Organic grilled chicken breast
More about Tiago Coffee Bar + Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood
Edamame
Cucumber Salad
Chili
Caprese Salad
Spaghetti
Salmon
Prosciutto
Chicken Salad
More near Hollywood to explore
Beverly Grove
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Silver Lake
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Highland Park
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Los Feliz
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Century City
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Arts District
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(706 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(558 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(532 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston