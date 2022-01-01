Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve gyoza

Pork Gyoza image

 

Shin - Hollywood

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Gyoza$12.00
Pork Gyoza: A family recipe, the pork potstickers are "pan fried" in our gyoza machine to make them crispy on the bottom and then steamed to perfection. Served with gyoza sauce, yet great dipped in soy sauce as well.
Veggie Gyoza$12.00
Veggie Gyoza: Crunchy and fresh cabbage, mushroom, and green onion potstickers. Served with green onion garnish and gyoza sauce. These are boiled rather than pan fried.
More about Shin - Hollywood
Isshin Ramen & Boba image

RAMEN

Isshin Ramen & Boba

6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$7.45
Six fried Japanese pork and chicken pot-stickers with ponzu sauce.
More about Isshin Ramen & Boba

