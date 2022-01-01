Gyoza in Hollywood
Shin - Hollywood
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Pork Gyoza
|$12.00
Pork Gyoza: A family recipe, the pork potstickers are "pan fried" in our gyoza machine to make them crispy on the bottom and then steamed to perfection. Served with gyoza sauce, yet great dipped in soy sauce as well.
|Veggie Gyoza
|$12.00
Veggie Gyoza: Crunchy and fresh cabbage, mushroom, and green onion potstickers. Served with green onion garnish and gyoza sauce. These are boiled rather than pan fried.