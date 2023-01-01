Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Item pic

 

Shin - Hollywood

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad$8.50
Cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, sprouts and onions on top of baby mixed greens with miso dressing.
More about Shin - Hollywood
Item pic

SANDWICHES

OUI MELROSE / Tony Khachapuri

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Imported Tuna Salad on Mixed Greens$14.99
house tuna salad mix, mixed greens, cherry tomato, lemon dressing.
Side Salad with Mixed Greens$4.99
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette.
Falafel & Mixed Green Salad$15.99
house ground falafel, mixed vegetables, pickled red cabbage , herb tahini,
cherry tomato, lemon dressing.
More about OUI MELROSE / Tony Khachapuri

