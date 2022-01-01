Penne in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve penne

Penne Vodka image

 

Sunset Grill

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Vodka$12.00
More about Sunset Grill
PENNE BOLOGNESE image

SANDWICHES

Brothers Meatballs

6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PENNE BOLOGNESE$14.00
Penne pasta sauteed in meatless meat sauce, parmesan cheese and basil
PINK VODKA PENNE$10.00
Chef Sergios famous light pink sauce over penne, grated parmesan, parsley
More about Brothers Meatballs

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Spaghetti

Kale Salad

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Cappuccino

Kale Caesar Salad

Mango Smoothies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Los Feliz

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Los Angeles

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Century City

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston