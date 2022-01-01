Penne in
Hollywood
/
Los Angeles
/
Hollywood
/
Penne
Hollywood restaurants that serve penne
Sunset Grill
7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood
No reviews yet
Penne Vodka
$12.00
More about Sunset Grill
SANDWICHES
Brothers Meatballs
6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(135 reviews)
PENNE BOLOGNESE
$14.00
Penne pasta sauteed in meatless meat sauce, parmesan cheese and basil
PINK VODKA PENNE
$10.00
Chef Sergios famous light pink sauce over penne, grated parmesan, parsley
More about Brothers Meatballs
