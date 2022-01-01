Koreatown restaurants you'll love
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|72.SweetSour Pork
|$14.00
|34 ZZamong Fried Rice
|$12.00
|18 Zzamong Jjampong
|$9.50
Yi Fang - Sawtelle
2010 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|SMASHED! Strawberry Fruit Tea
|$6.49
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
Fresh SMASHED strawberries with our signature green tea. A super super refreshing choice if you are a strawberries fun.
|Super Trio Traditional Milk Tea
|$5.79
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
For those who are never enough with their milk tea toppings, try our original Green, Black or Oolong Milk tea with this mix of three distinctive yet harmonious toppings-- Pearl (boba), Sago, and Grass Jelly. All three toppings are freshly cooked in house, and we are sure you'd be enjoying the tenderness and chewiness when they are combined.
Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-diary diet!
|Strawberry Milk (Blended)
|$6.99
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
A childhood favorite! Made with fresh strawberries, organic fresh milk, organic strawberry sauce, and house brewed fresh dermerara sugar
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown
3465 West 6th Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|2. Black Sugar Boba Milk
|$5.25
|D1. Black Sugar Boba MILO Chocolate Malts
|$5.45
|7. Boba Green Tea Latte
SMOOTHIES
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown
3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Yi Fang Fruit Tea
Yifang's signature product - crafted with Taiwan songboling's top quality mountain tea, infused with traditionally braised passion-fruit and pineapple, and freshly cut seasonal fruits to bring the fruit tea's flavor and tartness to its best equilibrium. Lastly, the fruit tea is customized with your desired sweetness using our in-house hand-crafted organic cane sugar. This is truly a refreshing medley of flavors working in unisons. Recommend with less ice and 30% sweetness
|Sugar Cane Mountain Tea
|$5.00
Seasonal. That sugarcane flavor you are tasting? Yes, it is real freshly pressed sugarcane juice. The flavorful and sweet juice gives an instant kick of energy and quenches the thirst. Sugarcane juice is a good source of glucose that helps to rehydrate our body and gives it a boost of energy. Recommend regular ice and 30% sweetness. This tea is a sweet and thirst-quencher that is not only refreshing but also invigorating.
|Brown Sugar Pearl Latte
he brown sugar pearl takes 2 hours of preparation to serve. It's one of the best selling items around the world. The fluffy pearls fully flavored by the yummy brown sugar blended with creamy organic Straus milk ... this is truly a heavenly boba invention. (Fixed sweetness and ice level) available starting at 12 pm.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
***PLEASE NOTE - NOT DFC*** Double dipped buttermilk fried chicken, housemade spicy mayo, coleslaw, pickles. Served hot.
|1/4 lb Cheeseburger
|$11.50
4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
|Patty Melt 7 oz.(Cassell's Classic)
|$16.00
7 oz. house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
Winsome Cafe
6080 Center Dr., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|8 OZ SMOKED SALMON SALAD
|$8.00
Smoked Salmon, celery, mustard & sherry.
|8 OZ CHICKEN CURRY SALAD
|$6.00
Chicken, mango chutney, golden raisin, apple & almond.
|8 OZ WINTER SALAD
|$6.00
Kale, winter squash, pomegranate, pecan & cider vinaigrette.