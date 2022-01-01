Koreatown restaurants you'll love

Koreatown restaurants
Koreatown's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chinese
Chinese
Korean
Must-try Koreatown restaurants

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
72.SweetSour Pork$14.00
34 ZZamong Fried Rice$12.00
18 Zzamong Jjampong$9.50
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Yi Fang - Sawtelle image

 

Yi Fang - Sawtelle

2010 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1020 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SMASHED! Strawberry Fruit Tea$6.49
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
Fresh SMASHED strawberries with our signature green tea. A super super refreshing choice if you are a strawberries fun.
Super Trio Traditional Milk Tea$5.79
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
For those who are never enough with their milk tea toppings, try our original Green, Black or Oolong Milk tea with this mix of three distinctive yet harmonious toppings-- Pearl (boba), Sago, and Grass Jelly. All three toppings are freshly cooked in house, and we are sure you'd be enjoying the tenderness and chewiness when they are combined.
Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-diary diet!
Strawberry Milk (Blended)$6.99
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
A childhood favorite! Made with fresh strawberries, organic fresh milk, organic strawberry sauce, and house brewed fresh dermerara sugar
More about Yi Fang - Sawtelle
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown image

 

Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown

3465 West 6th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2. Black Sugar Boba Milk$5.25
D1. Black Sugar Boba MILO Chocolate Malts$5.45
7. Boba Green Tea Latte
More about Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown image

SMOOTHIES

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown

3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yi Fang Fruit Tea
Yifang's signature product - crafted with Taiwan songboling's top quality mountain tea, infused with traditionally braised passion-fruit and pineapple, and freshly cut seasonal fruits to bring the fruit tea's flavor and tartness to its best equilibrium. Lastly, the fruit tea is customized with your desired sweetness using our in-house hand-crafted organic cane sugar. This is truly a refreshing medley of flavors working in unisons. Recommend with less ice and 30% sweetness
Sugar Cane Mountain Tea$5.00
Seasonal. That sugarcane flavor you are tasting? Yes, it is real freshly pressed sugarcane juice. The flavorful and sweet juice gives an instant kick of energy and quenches the thirst. Sugarcane juice is a good source of glucose that helps to rehydrate our body and gives it a boost of energy. Recommend regular ice and 30% sweetness. This tea is a sweet and thirst-quencher that is not only refreshing but also invigorating.
Brown Sugar Pearl Latte
he brown sugar pearl takes 2 hours of preparation to serve. It's one of the best selling items around the world. The fluffy pearls fully flavored by the yummy brown sugar blended with creamy organic Straus milk ... this is truly a heavenly boba invention. (Fixed sweetness and ice level) available starting at 12 pm.
More about YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown
Cassell's Hamburgers image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
***PLEASE NOTE - NOT DFC*** Double dipped buttermilk fried chicken, housemade spicy mayo, coleslaw, pickles. Served hot.
1/4 lb Cheeseburger$11.50
4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
Patty Melt 7 oz.(Cassell's Classic)$16.00
7 oz. house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Consumer pic

 

Winsome Cafe

6080 Center Dr., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 OZ SMOKED SALMON SALAD$8.00
Smoked Salmon, celery, mustard & sherry.
8 OZ CHICKEN CURRY SALAD$6.00
Chicken, mango chutney, golden raisin, apple & almond.
8 OZ WINTER SALAD$6.00
Kale, winter squash, pomegranate, pecan & cider vinaigrette.
More about Winsome Cafe
Bulgogi Hut image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Bulgogi Hut

3600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100C, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (5840 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bulgogi Hut
0030 - Koreatown image

 

0030 - Koreatown

3377 Wilshire Blvd., #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0030 - Koreatown
Restaurant banner

 

One More Kitchen

300 S Mariposa Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Karaage$15.00
Japanese fried chicken with a side of sweet & spicy mayo
Mala Pasta$23.00
Thin sliced pork belly, shrimp, onion, bean sprout, on house creamy mala sauce
More about One More Kitchen
