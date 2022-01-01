Larchmont restaurants you'll love
SUSHI
Tadaima
615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
Popular items
Almost Famous Roll
$19.00
A baked salmon roll topped with marinated tuna sashimi and shiso ohba leaves. Zhushed up with a wasabi cream sauce, tempura flakes, and crispy potato strings. Yes, that is how to spell "zhush." 8 pcs served in soy paper.
Rainbow Toro Roll
$20.00
The most decadent way to enjoy a rainbow roll: divine slices of chutoro sashimi, yellowtail toro, salmon toro, and kanikama. Finished with cucumber, avocado, and crispy fried beets. 8 pcs served in seaweed.
Tuna Kani Roll
$19.50
A crunchy cucumber and avocado roll topped with tuna sashimi, followed by creamy garlic baked crab. 8 pcs served in seaweed paper.
Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Concasse - V,GF
$16.00
Gluten Free Fusilli, chopped tomato, garlic, EVOO, basil, parmigiano
Blistered Green Beans - V,GF,N
$9.00
Haricot verts, shallot, EVOO, toasted almond & lemon
Corn on the Cob
$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
Souley Vegan - LA
615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles
Popular items
Ain't Gator Po'Boy
$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries
Sample Platter 2
$32.00
Includes Everything In Sample 1 Plus Fried Okra, Mash &Gravy, Red Beans + Rice
Jazzn Jambalaya
$16.00
Our rendition of this rice-based louisiana staple features house-made New Orleans seitan and a distinctive mix of creole spices.