Larchmont restaurants you'll love

Larchmont's top cuisines

Italian
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Larchmont restaurants

Tadaima image

SUSHI

Tadaima

615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (46 reviews)
Almost Famous Roll$19.00
A baked salmon roll topped with marinated tuna sashimi and shiso ohba leaves. Zhushed up with a wasabi cream sauce, tempura flakes, and crispy potato strings. Yes, that is how to spell "zhush." 8 pcs served in soy paper.
Rainbow Toro Roll$20.00
The most decadent way to enjoy a rainbow roll: divine slices of chutoro sashimi, yellowtail toro, salmon toro, and kanikama. Finished with cucumber, avocado, and crispy fried beets. 8 pcs served in seaweed.
Tuna Kani Roll$19.50
A crunchy cucumber and avocado roll topped with tuna sashimi, followed by creamy garlic baked crab. 8 pcs served in seaweed paper.
Ciao Verde Italia image

 

Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (14 reviews)
Concasse - V,GF$16.00
Gluten Free Fusilli, chopped tomato, garlic, EVOO, basil, parmigiano
Blistered Green Beans - V,GF,N$9.00
Haricot verts, shallot, EVOO, toasted almond & lemon
Corn on the Cob$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
Restaurant banner

 

Souley Vegan - LA

615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Ain't Gator Po'Boy$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries
Sample Platter 2$32.00
Includes Everything In Sample 1 Plus Fried Okra, Mash &Gravy, Red Beans + Rice
Jazzn Jambalaya$16.00
Our rendition of this rice-based louisiana staple features house-made New Orleans seitan and a distinctive mix of creole spices.
